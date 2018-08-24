Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 24, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 17 8 .680
Diamondbacks 14 10 .583
Giants Black 14 10 .583
Athletics 13 11 .542
Giants Orange 13 11 .542
Angels 8 15 .348 8
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 14 9 .609
White Sox 15 10 .600
Indians2 15 10 .600
Cubs2 12 11 .522 2
Brewers 11 14 .440 4
Reds 7 18 .280 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 17 9 .654
Padres1 14 11 .560
Rangers 11 14 .440
Padres2 8 15 .348
Royals 7 15 .318 8
Mariners 8 17 .320

___

Friday’s Games

Dodgers 8, Mariners 4

White Sox at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mariners at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Padres2 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Angels, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

