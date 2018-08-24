Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 17 8 .680 — Diamondbacks 14 10 .583 2½ Giants Black 14 10 .583 2½ Athletics 13 11 .542 3½ Giants Orange 13 11 .542 3½ Angels 8 15 .348 8 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 14 9 .609 — White Sox 15 10 .600 — Indians2 15 10 .600 — Cubs2 12 11 .522 2 Brewers 11 14 .440 4 Reds 7 18 .280 8 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 17 9 .654 — Padres1 14 11 .560 2½ Rangers 11 14 .440 5½ Padres2 8 15 .348 7½ Royals 7 15 .318 8 Mariners 8 17 .320 8½

___

Friday’s Games

Dodgers 8, Mariners 4

White Sox at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mariners at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Padres2 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Angels, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.