Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Diamondbacks
|14
|10
|.583
|2½
|Giants Black
|14
|10
|.583
|2½
|Athletics
|13
|11
|.542
|3½
|Giants Orange
|13
|11
|.542
|3½
|Angels
|8
|15
|.348
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians1
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|White Sox
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Indians2
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Cubs2
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Brewers
|11
|14
|.440
|4
|Reds
|7
|18
|.280
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Padres1
|14
|11
|.560
|2½
|Rangers
|11
|14
|.440
|5½
|Padres2
|8
|15
|.348
|7½
|Royals
|7
|15
|.318
|8
|Mariners
|8
|17
|.320
|8½
___
Dodgers 8, Mariners 4
Cubs2 6, White Sox 1
Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Reds 2, Brewers 0
Athletics 5, Giants Orange 1
Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Mariners at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Cubs1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Reds, 8 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Cubs1 at Angels, 10 p.m.
Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Reds, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
