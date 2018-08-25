Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 17 8 .680 — Diamondbacks 14 10 .583 2½ Giants Black 14 10 .583 2½ Athletics 14 11 .560 3 Giants Orange 13 12 .520 4 Angels 8 15 .348 8 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 14 9 .609 — Indians2 15 10 .600 — White Sox 15 11 .577 ½ Cubs2 13 11 .542 1½ Brewers 11 15 .423 4½ Reds 8 18 .308 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 17 9 .654 — Padres1 14 12 .538 3 Rangers 12 14 .462 5 Padres2 8 15 .348 7½ Royals 7 15 .318 8 Mariners 8 17 .320 8½

___

Friday’s Games

Dodgers 8, Mariners 4

Cubs2 6, White Sox 1

Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Reds 2, Brewers 0

Athletics 5, Giants Orange 1

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Rangers 8, Padres1 3

Saturday’s Games

Mariners at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Padres2 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Angels, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.