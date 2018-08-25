Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 25, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 17 8 .680
Diamondbacks 15 10 .600 2
Athletics 14 11 .560 3
Giants Black 14 11 .560 3
Giants Orange 13 12 .520 4
Angels 8 15 .348 8
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 14 9 .609
Indians2 15 10 .600
White Sox 15 11 .577 ½
Cubs2 13 11 .542
Brewers 11 15 .423
Reds 8 18 .308
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 17 9 .654
Padres1 14 12 .538 3
Rangers 12 14 .462 5
Padres2 9 15 .375 7
Mariners 8 17 .320
Royals 7 16 .304

___

Saturday’s Games

Mariners at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Cubs1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Padres2 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Angels, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dodgers at White Sox, 1 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Angels, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Malaysian marines complete CARAT simulation for enhanced cooperation

Today in History

1783: Treaty of Paris signed