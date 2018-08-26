Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 18 8 .692 — Diamondbacks 15 10 .600 2½ Giants Black 15 11 .577 3 Athletics 14 12 .538 4 Giants Orange 13 13 .500 5 Angels 8 16 .333 9 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 15 9 .625 — Indians2 16 10 .615 — White Sox 16 11 .593 ½ Cubs2 13 11 .542 2 Brewers 11 16 .407 5½ Reds 8 19 .296 8½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 18 9 .667 — Padres1 15 12 .556 3 Rangers 13 14 .481 5 Padres2 9 16 .360 8 Mariners 8 18 .308 9½ Royals 7 17 .292 9½

___

Saturday’s Games

White Sox 3, Mariners 0

Indians2 3, Giants Orange 2

Padres1 6, Brewers 3

Advertisement

Cubs1 4, Athletics 2

Indians1 8, Reds 3

Rangers 4, Royals 0

Giants Black 3, Angels 1

Dodgers 2, Padres2 1

Sunday’s Games

Indians2 at Cubs2, 8 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Angels, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dodgers at White Sox, 1 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Angels, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.