The Associated Press
 
Arizona League

August 26, 2018 11:32 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 19 8 .704
Diamondbacks 15 10 .600 3
Giants Black 15 11 .577
Athletics 14 12 .538
Giants Orange 13 13 .500
Angels 8 17 .320 10
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 16 9 .640
Indians2 16 10 .615 ½
White Sox 16 11 .593 1
Cubs2 13 11 .542
Brewers 11 17 .393
Reds 8 20 .286
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 18 9 .667
Padres1 15 12 .556 3
Rangers 13 14 .481 5
Padres2 10 16 .385
Mariners 8 18 .308
Royals 7 17 .292

___

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 7, Angels 1

Indians2 at Cubs2, 8 p.m.

Indians1 12, Brewers 6

Padres2 4, Reds 0

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dodgers at White Sox, 1 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Angels, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

