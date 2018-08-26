Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 19 8 .704 — Diamondbacks 15 10 .600 3 Giants Black 15 11 .577 3½ Athletics 14 12 .538 4½ Giants Orange 13 13 .500 5½ Angels 8 17 .320 10 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 16 9 .640 — Indians2 16 10 .615 ½ White Sox 16 11 .593 1 Cubs2 13 11 .542 2½ Brewers 11 17 .393 6½ Reds 8 20 .286 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 18 9 .667 — Padres1 15 12 .556 3 Rangers 13 14 .481 5 Padres2 10 16 .385 7½ Mariners 8 18 .308 9½ Royals 7 17 .292 9½

___

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 7, Angels 1

Indians2 at Cubs2, 8 p.m.

Indians1 12, Brewers 6

Padres2 4, Reds 0

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dodgers at White Sox, 1 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Angels, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

