Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 19 8 .704 — Diamondbacks 15 10 .600 3 Giants Black 15 11 .577 3½ Athletics 14 12 .538 4½ Giants Orange 13 13 .500 5½ Angels 8 17 .320 10 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 16 9 .640 — Indians2 16 10 .615 ½ White Sox 16 11 .593 1 Cubs2 13 11 .542 2½ Brewers 11 17 .393 6½ Reds 8 20 .286 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 18 9 .667 — Padres1 15 12 .556 3 Rangers 13 14 .481 5 Padres2 10 16 .385 7½ Mariners 8 18 .308 9½ Royals 7 17 .292 9½

___

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 7, Angels 1

Cubs2 10, Indians2 9, 11 innings

Indians1 12, Brewers 6

Padres2 4, Reds 0

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Padres1 4, Mariners 1

Padres2 7, Reds 1

Giants Black 6, Giants Orange 2

Monday’s Games

Dodgers at White Sox, 1 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 2 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 2 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs1, 8 p.m.

Indians2 at Angels, 8 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

