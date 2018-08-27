Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 27, 2018 1:32 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 19 8 .704
Diamondbacks 16 10 .615
Giants Black 16 11 .593 3
Athletics 14 13 .519 5
Giants Orange 13 14 .481 6
Angels 8 17 .320 10
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 16 9 .640
White Sox 16 11 .593 1
Indians2 16 11 .593 1
Cubs2 14 11 .560 2
Brewers 11 17 .393
Reds 8 21 .276 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 18 9 .667
Padres1 16 12 .571
Rangers 13 14 .481 5
Padres2 11 16 .407 7
Royals 7 17 .292
Mariners 8 19 .296 10

___

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 7, Angels 1

Cubs2 10, Indians2 9, 11 innings

Indians1 12, Brewers 6

Padres2 4, Reds 0

Diamondbacks 8, Athletics 1

Padres1 4, Mariners 1

Padres2 7, Reds 1

Giants Black 6, Giants Orange 2

Monday’s Games

Dodgers at White Sox, 1 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 2 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 2 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs1, 8 p.m.

Indians2 at Angels, 8 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

