Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 27, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 19 8 .704
Diamondbacks 16 10 .615
Giants Black 16 11 .593 3
Athletics 14 13 .519 5
Giants Orange 13 14 .481 6
Angels 8 17 .320 10
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 16 9 .640
White Sox 16 11 .593 1
Indians2 16 11 .593 1
Cubs2 14 11 .560 2
Brewers 11 17 .393
Reds 8 21 .276 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 18 9 .667
Padres1 16 12 .571
Rangers 13 14 .481 5
Padres2 11 16 .407 7
Royals 7 17 .292
Mariners 8 19 .296 10

___

Monday’s Games

Dodgers at White Sox, 1 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 2 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 2 p.m.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Indians1 at Cubs1, 8 p.m.

Indians2 at Angels, 8 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

Wednesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

        Trump’s planned pay freeze earns criticism from at least 1 House Republican

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 The Defense News Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines emerge from CS gas cloud

Today in History

1951: Truman speech broadcast coast-to-coast