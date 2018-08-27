Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 19 8 .704 — Giants Black 17 11 .607 2½ Diamondbacks 16 11 .593 3 Athletics 14 13 .519 5 Giants Orange 14 14 .500 5½ Angels 8 17 .320 10 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 16 9 .640 — Indians2 16 11 .593 1 White Sox 16 12 .571 1½ Cubs2 14 12 .538 2½ Brewers 11 17 .393 6½ Reds 8 21 .276 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 19 9 .679 — Padres1 16 12 .571 3 Rangers 13 14 .481 5½ Padres2 11 16 .407 7½ Royals 7 17 .292 10 Mariners 8 19 .296 10½

___

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 4, White Sox 2

Giants Black 3, Cubs2 2

Giants Orange 4, Diamondbacks 0

Advertisement

Indians1 at Cubs1, 8 p.m.

Indians2 at Angels, 8 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

Wednesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.