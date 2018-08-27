Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 27, 2018 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 20 8 .714
Giants Black 17 11 .607 3
Diamondbacks 16 11 .593
Athletics 14 13 .519
Giants Orange 14 14 .500 6
Angels 8 17 .320 10½
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 16 10 .615
Indians2 16 11 .593 ½
White Sox 16 12 .571 1
Cubs2 14 12 .538 2
Brewers 11 17 .393 6
Reds 8 21 .276
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 19 9 .679
Padres1 16 12 .571 3
Rangers 13 14 .481
Padres2 11 16 .407
Royals 7 17 .292 10
Mariners 8 19 .296 10½

___

Monday’s Games

Dodgers 4, White Sox 2

Giants Black 3, Cubs2 2

Giants Orange 4, Diamondbacks 0

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Cubs1 3, Indians1 2

Indians2 at Angels, 8 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

Wednesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

        Trump’s planned pay freeze earns criticism from at least 1 House Republican

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor hands out candy to Colombian schoolchildren

Today in History

1975: President Ford survives assassination attempt