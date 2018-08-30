Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 30, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 20 8 .714
Giants Black 17 11 .607 3
Diamondbacks 16 11 .593
Athletics 14 13 .519
Giants Orange 14 14 .500 6
Angels 8 18 .308 11
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 16 10 .615
Indians2 17 11 .607
White Sox 16 12 .571 1
Cubs2 14 12 .538 2
Brewers 11 17 .393 6
Reds 8 21 .276
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 19 9 .679
Padres1 17 12 .586
Rangers 14 14 .500 5
Padres2 11 17 .393 8
Mariners 8 19 .296 10½
Royals 7 18 .280 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs1 8, Rangers 7, 10 innings

Dodgers 9, Indians2 8

Thursday’s Games

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m.

