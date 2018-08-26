Listen Live Sports

A’s place Sean Manaea on 10-day DL with shoulder impingement

August 26, 2018 2:52 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder impingement before Sunday’s game against the Twins.

Manaea is 12-9 with a 3.59 ERA in 27 starts this season, including 108 strikeouts and 32 walks in 160 2/3 innings.

He threw a no-hitter in April against Boston. Manaea is tied for second in the American League in games started, ninth in innings pitched, and is sixth in fewest walks per nine innings (1.79). This is Manaea’s first stint on the disabled list this season.

Right-hander Emilio Pagan was recalled from Triple-A Nashville. Pagan is 3-0 with a 3.71 ERA in 53 1/3 innings for Oakland this season, including 53 strikeouts and 15 walks.

