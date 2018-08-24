Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ash chooses true freshman Sitkowski as Rutgers quarterback

August 24, 2018 3:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers is going to have a true freshman at quarterback for the season opener for the first time in almost two decades.

Coach Chris Ash announced Friday Artur Sitkowski will start at quarterback against Texas State next weekend.

The last true freshman to start a season opener for the Scarlet Knights was Ryan Cubit in 2001. The last true freshman to start any game behind center for Rutgers was Gary Nova in 2011.

Sitkowski beat out incumbent Gio Rescigno and sophomore Johnathan Lewis. Rescigno started seven games last season.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their IT modernization progress in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Old Bridge, New Jersey resident participated in spring practice and threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 11 completions in the Scarlet-White game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American