Astros 10, Mariners 7

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .282 Altuve 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .328 Correa ss 4 1 0 1 0 0 .253 White dh 5 2 3 2 0 0 .306 Gonzalez lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .244 Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .282 Reddick rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Maldonado c 5 2 3 3 0 0 .226 Kemp cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .289 Totals 41 10 17 9 2 4

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .276 Cano 3b-2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .291 Segura ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .315 Romine ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204 a-Seager ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Cruz dh 4 2 2 1 0 0 .265 Span lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Healy 1b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .246 Gamel rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .292 Zunino c 2 0 0 1 1 1 .192 Gordon 2b-ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .273 Totals 33 7 9 7 2 8

Houston 210 510 001—10 17 1 Seattle 000 115 000— 7 9 0

a-flied out for Romine in the 7th.

E_Gonzalez (9). LOB_Houston 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Gurriel (27), Maldonado (18), Cano (13), Cruz (15), Gordon (15). 3B_White (2). HR_Maldonado (8), off Rumbelow; White (8), off Warren; Cruz (31), off Morton; Haniger (20), off Smith. RBIs_Bregman (78), Altuve (47), Correa (55), White 2 (17), Maldonado 3 (41), Kemp (26), Haniger 2 (81), Cano (27), Cruz (79), Healy (62), Zunino (39), Gordon (25). SB_Altuve (15). SF_Correa, Zunino, Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel, Maldonado); Seattle 3 (Zunino, Romine 2). RISP_Houston 5 for 14; Seattle 4 for 6.

Runners moved up_Reddick. GIDP_Altuve, Maldonado, Gamel.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Correa, Gurriel); Seattle 2 (Romine, Gordon, Healy), (Romine, Gordon, Healy).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 13-3 5 7 6 6 1 7 91 3.05 Smith 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 3.57 Sipp, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.03 Pressly, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.14 Rondon, H, 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 11 2.27 Osuna, S, 10-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.82 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, L, 12-9 3 11 8 8 0 3 61 4.32 Rumbelow 3 3 1 1 1 1 49 6.75 Duke 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.30 Warren 1 3 1 1 0 0 26 2.79 Elias 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.08

Gonzales pitched to 6 batters in the 4th.

Morton pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-3, Rumbelow 2-1, Elias 1-0. HBP_Morton 2 (Haniger,Gamel). WP_Gonzales, Elias.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:13. A_31,062 (47,943).

