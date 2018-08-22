Astros 10, Mariners 7

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.328
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|White dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.306
|Gonzalez lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Reddick rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Maldonado c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.226
|Kemp cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Totals
|41
|10
|17
|9
|2
|4
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Cano 3b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Segura ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Romine ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|a-Seager ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Span lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Gamel rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.192
|Gordon 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|2
|8
|Houston
|210
|510
|001—10
|17
|1
|Seattle
|000
|115
|000—
|7
|9
|0
a-flied out for Romine in the 7th.
E_Gonzalez (9). LOB_Houston 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Gurriel (27), Maldonado (18), Cano (13), Cruz (15), Gordon (15). 3B_White (2). HR_Maldonado (8), off Rumbelow; White (8), off Warren; Cruz (31), off Morton; Haniger (20), off Smith. RBIs_Bregman (78), Altuve (47), Correa (55), White 2 (17), Maldonado 3 (41), Kemp (26), Haniger 2 (81), Cano (27), Cruz (79), Healy (62), Zunino (39), Gordon (25). SB_Altuve (15). SF_Correa, Zunino, Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel, Maldonado); Seattle 3 (Zunino, Romine 2). RISP_Houston 5 for 14; Seattle 4 for 6.
Runners moved up_Reddick. GIDP_Altuve, Maldonado, Gamel.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Correa, Gurriel); Seattle 2 (Romine, Gordon, Healy), (Romine, Gordon, Healy).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 13-3
|5
|7
|6
|6
|1
|7
|91
|3.05
|Smith
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3.57
|Sipp, H, 6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.03
|Pressly, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.14
|Rondon, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.27
|Osuna, S, 10-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.82
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 12-9
|3
|11
|8
|8
|0
|3
|61
|4.32
|Rumbelow
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|49
|6.75
|Duke
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4.30
|Warren
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|26
|2.79
|Elias
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.08
Gonzales pitched to 6 batters in the 4th.
Morton pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-3, Rumbelow 2-1, Elias 1-0. HBP_Morton 2 (Haniger,Gamel). WP_Gonzales, Elias.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.
T_3:13. A_31,062 (47,943).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.