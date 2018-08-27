Astros 11, Athletics 4

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martini lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .263 Chapman 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .284 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Davis dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .254 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .238 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260 Semien ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .260 Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Laureano cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .283 Totals 32 4 6 4 2 11

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 3 2 1 1 2 1 .249 Bregman 3b 5 2 4 4 0 0 .289 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .332 Correa ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .252 Gonzalez lf 4 2 3 1 1 0 .254 White 1b 4 1 2 4 1 0 .306 Gattis dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .232 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .224 Totals 38 11 16 11 5 4

Oakland 022 000 000— 4 6 1 Houston 005 000 06x—11 16 0

E_Martini (2). LOB_Oakland 3, Houston 8. 2B_Chapman (32), Laureano (2), Springer (23), Bregman (41), Altuve (26), Gonzalez (21). HR_Semien (11), off Cole; Chapman (21), off Cole; Bregman (25), off Trivino; White (9), off Pagan. RBIs_Chapman 2 (52), Semien 2 (48), Springer (60), Bregman 4 (83), Altuve (50), Gonzalez (58), White 4 (23).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Olson, Semien); Houston 3 (Gattis 2, Reddick). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Houston 6 for 12.

GIDP_Piscotty, Altuve.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, White).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 3-4 2 2-3 7 5 5 0 1 49 4.02 Petit 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 9 3.36 Mengden 4 4 0 0 2 2 64 4.28 Trivino 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 17 2.29 Pagan 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 23 4.00 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 12-5 6 4 4 4 2 8 96 2.85 McHugh, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.65 Pressly, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.03 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-1, Pagan 1-0. WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:16. A_43,171 (41,168).

