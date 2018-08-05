Astros 14, Dodgers 0

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 6 1 1 1 0 2 .248 Reddick rf 5 2 3 3 0 0 .256 Bregman ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .276 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gurriel 3b-2b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .290 Gonzalez 2b-ss 3 3 2 1 2 0 .232 White 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .271 Maldonado c 4 2 2 3 0 1 .219 T.Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .289 1-Marisnick pr-lf 1 2 1 2 0 0 .207 McCullers p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Peacock p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 McHugh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Gattis ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .248 Davis 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 38 14 13 14 5 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257 Machado ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .305 Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .259 M.Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290 Dozier 2b 1 0 0 0 3 1 .230 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Hernandez 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .217 a-Bellinger ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .204 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Axford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Muncy 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Maeda p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071 Grandal c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Totals 27 0 3 0 6 12

Houston 010 004 072—14 13 0 Los Angeles 000 000 000— 0 3 0

a-grounded out for Hernandez in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Sipp in the 8th.

1-ran for T.Kemp in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Springer (22), Reddick (11), Gurriel (25), White (2), Maldonado 2 (16), Taylor (27). HR_Gonzalez (9), off Maeda; Reddick (12), off Rosscup; Marisnick (9), off Rosscup. RBIs_Springer (57), Reddick 3 (38), Gurriel 2 (56), Gonzalez (41), White (5), Maldonado 3 (36), Gattis (67), Marisnick 2 (23). SB_T.Kemp (8). CS_Barnes (2). SF_Gattis. S_Maldonado.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Peacock 2); Los Angeles 3 (Machado, Turner, Bellinger). RISP_Houston 6 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

GIDP_Puig 2.

DP_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Gonzalez, White), (Gonzalez, Gurriel, White).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers 4 2 0 0 2 5 60 3.93 Peacock, W, 2-4 2 0 0 0 0 4 27 2.96 McHugh 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 19 1.01 Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.63 Smith 1 1 0 0 1 2 29 3.94 Perez 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.50 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda, L, 7-7 5 1-3 6 5 5 2 4 86 3.73 Chargois 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 7 3.42 Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.19 Axford 1-3 3 6 6 2 0 27 5.44 Rosscup 1 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 38 10.12

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 2-0, Chargois 2-1, Rosscup 2-2. HBP_Axford (T.Kemp). WP_Smith.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:37. A_53,119 (56,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.