Astros 2, Giants 1

Houston San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Bregman ss 5 0 1 0 McCtchn rf 3 0 0 0 M.Gnzal lf-2b 4 1 1 0 Posey 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 2b-1b 4 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0 White 1b 4 1 2 2 B.Crwfr ss 4 1 1 0 McHugh p 0 0 0 0 Hundley c 4 0 0 0 Pressly p 0 0 0 0 Slater lf 2 0 1 0 Rondon p 0 0 0 0 d’Arnud 2b 2 0 1 1 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 Hanson ph-2b 2 0 1 0 Stassi c 3 0 1 0 Duggar cf 4 0 0 0 J.Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 Bmgrner p 2 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 3 0 2 0 Pence ph 1 0 0 0 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 Black p 0 0 0 0 Gattis ph 1 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 J.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Fisher lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 31 1 4 1

Houston 000 000 020—2 San Francisco 010 000 000—1

LOB_Houston 9, San Francisco 7. 2B_M.Gonzalez (16), Marisnick (6), B.Crawford (25). 3B_White (1), Reddick (2), Hanson (3). HR_White (4). SB_Gurriel (4), Reddick (6), Marisnick (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Keuchel 6 3 1 1 2 5 Sipp 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Smith W,4-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 McHugh H,5 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pressly H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Rondon S,13-16 1 0 0 0 1 2 San Francisco Bumgarner 7 5 0 0 3 7 Black L,1-1 BS,1 1 3 2 2 0 2 Watson 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Keuchel (Slater). WP_Bumgarner.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:02. A_41,613 (41,915).

