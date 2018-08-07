Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 2, Giants 1

August 7, 2018 6:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bregman ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Gonzalez lf-2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .236
Gurriel 2b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
White 1b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .267
McHugh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Stassi c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .246
Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .183
Marisnick cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .212
Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-Gattis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fisher lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Totals 35 2 9 2 3 10
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Posey 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .292
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278
Hundley c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Slater lf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .304
d’Arnaud 2b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .264
a-Hanson ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Duggar cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .083
c-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 4 1 3 10
Houston 000 000 020—2 9 0
San Francisco 010 000 000—1 4 0

a-tripled for d’Arnaud in the 4th. b-popped out for Keuchel in the 7th. c-struck out for Bumgarner in the 7th.

LOB_Houston 9, San Francisco 7. 2B_Gonzalez (16), Marisnick (6), Crawford (25). 3B_White (1), Reddick (2), Hanson (3). HR_White (4), off Black. RBIs_White 2 (7), d’Arnaud (8). SB_Gurriel (4), Reddick (6), Marisnick (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Gonzalez, White 2, Keuchel 2); San Francisco 3 (McCutchen, Longoria, Bumgarner). RISP_Houston 1 for 11; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gurriel.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel 6 3 1 1 2 5 87 3.53
Sipp 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.61
Smith, W, 4-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.86
McHugh, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.00
Pressly, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.27
Rondon, S, 13-16 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.16
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 7 5 0 0 3 7 100 2.69
Black, L, 1-1, BS, 1-1 1 3 2 2 0 2 25 3.86
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.99

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. HBP_Keuchel (Slater). WP_Bumgarner.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:02. A_41,613 (41,915).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington