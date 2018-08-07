Astros 2, Giants 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bregman ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Gonzalez lf-2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .236 Gurriel 2b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 White 1b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .267 McHugh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Stassi c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .246 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .183 Marisnick cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .212 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Gattis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fisher lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171 Totals 35 2 9 2 3 10

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Posey 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .292 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Hundley c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Slater lf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .304 d’Arnaud 2b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .264 a-Hanson ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Duggar cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .083 c-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 1 4 1 3 10

Houston 000 000 020—2 9 0 San Francisco 010 000 000—1 4 0

a-tripled for d’Arnaud in the 4th. b-popped out for Keuchel in the 7th. c-struck out for Bumgarner in the 7th.

LOB_Houston 9, San Francisco 7. 2B_Gonzalez (16), Marisnick (6), Crawford (25). 3B_White (1), Reddick (2), Hanson (3). HR_White (4), off Black. RBIs_White 2 (7), d’Arnaud (8). SB_Gurriel (4), Reddick (6), Marisnick (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Gonzalez, White 2, Keuchel 2); San Francisco 3 (McCutchen, Longoria, Bumgarner). RISP_Houston 1 for 11; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Gurriel.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel 6 3 1 1 2 5 87 3.53 Sipp 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.61 Smith, W, 4-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.86 McHugh, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.00 Pressly, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.27 Rondon, S, 13-16 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.16 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner 7 5 0 0 3 7 100 2.69 Black, L, 1-1, BS, 1-1 1 3 2 2 0 2 25 3.86 Watson 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.99

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. HBP_Keuchel (Slater). WP_Bumgarner.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:02. A_41,613 (41,915).

