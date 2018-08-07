Astros 2, Giants 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bregman ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Gonzalez lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Gurriel 2b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|White 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.267
|McHugh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pressly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rondon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Gattis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fisher lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|3
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Posey 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Hundley c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Slater lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|d’Arnaud 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|a-Hanson ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|c-Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|3
|10
|Houston
|000
|000
|020—2
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
a-tripled for d’Arnaud in the 4th. b-popped out for Keuchel in the 7th. c-struck out for Bumgarner in the 7th.
LOB_Houston 9, San Francisco 7. 2B_Gonzalez (16), Marisnick (6), Crawford (25). 3B_White (1), Reddick (2), Hanson (3). HR_White (4), off Black. RBIs_White 2 (7), d’Arnaud (8). SB_Gurriel (4), Reddick (6), Marisnick (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Gonzalez, White 2, Keuchel 2); San Francisco 3 (McCutchen, Longoria, Bumgarner). RISP_Houston 1 for 11; San Francisco 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Gurriel.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|87
|3.53
|Sipp
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.61
|Smith, W, 4-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.86
|McHugh, H, 5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.00
|Pressly, H, 9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.27
|Rondon, S, 13-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.16
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|7
|5
|0
|0
|3
|7
|100
|2.69
|Black, L, 1-1, BS, 1-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|3.86
|Watson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.99
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. HBP_Keuchel (Slater). WP_Bumgarner.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:02. A_41,613 (41,915).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.