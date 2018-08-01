Astros 5, Mariners 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Tucker lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.156
|Reddick rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.253
|Bregman ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Gurriel 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Gattis dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|White 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Kemp lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Totals
|40
|5
|15
|5
|1
|5
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Span lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Haniger rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Herrmann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|a-Gamel ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Romine 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|1
|10
|Houston
|000
|012
|002—5
|15
|0
|Seattle
|000
|101
|000—2
|7
|0
a-singled for Heredia in the 7th.
LOB_Houston 10, Seattle 5. 2B_Bregman (34), Kemp (8). 3B_Span (4). HR_Gattis (21), off Leake; Reddick (11), off Duke; Segura (8), off Morton. RBIs_Reddick 3 (34), Gattis 2 (66), Segura (51), Haniger (69). CS_Reddick (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Gurriel, Gonzalez, White 2); Seattle 2 (Cruz, Herrmann). RISP_Houston 3 for 11; Seattle 1 for 4.
GIDP_Maldonado.
DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Gordon, Healy).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 12-2
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|90
|2.90
|Smith, H, 6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.08
|Sipp, H, 4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.65
|McHugh, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.03
|Rondon, S, 10-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.35
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, L, 8-7
|6
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|82
|4.16
|Pazos
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.38
|Tuivailala
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|3.51
|Duke
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4.06
|Bradford
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Tuivailala 2-0. HBP_Leake (Gonzalez). WP_Bradford.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:09. A_28,478 (47,943).
