Astros 5, Mariners 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Tucker lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .156 Reddick rf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .253 Bregman ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .282 Gurriel 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Gattis dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .242 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228 White 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .279 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Kemp lf-cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .296 Totals 40 5 15 5 1 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .290 Segura ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .318 Span lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .271 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Haniger rf-cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .260 Herrmann c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227 a-Gamel ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .290 Romine 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Totals 33 2 7 2 1 10

Houston 000 012 002—5 15 0 Seattle 000 101 000—2 7 0

a-singled for Heredia in the 7th.

LOB_Houston 10, Seattle 5. 2B_Bregman (34), Kemp (8). 3B_Span (4). HR_Gattis (21), off Leake; Reddick (11), off Duke; Segura (8), off Morton. RBIs_Reddick 3 (34), Gattis 2 (66), Segura (51), Haniger (69). CS_Reddick (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Gurriel, Gonzalez, White 2); Seattle 2 (Cruz, Herrmann). RISP_Houston 3 for 11; Seattle 1 for 4.

GIDP_Maldonado.

DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Gordon, Healy).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 12-2 6 6 2 2 1 8 90 2.90 Smith, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.08 Sipp, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 11 1.65 McHugh, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.03 Rondon, S, 10-13 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 2.35 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake, L, 8-7 6 8 3 3 0 4 82 4.16 Pazos 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 12 2.38 Tuivailala 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 26 3.51 Duke 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 12 4.06 Bradford 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 18 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Tuivailala 2-0. HBP_Leake (Gonzalez). WP_Bradford.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:09. A_28,478 (47,943).

