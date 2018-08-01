Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 5, Mariners 2

August 1, 2018 1:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Tucker lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .156
Reddick rf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .253
Bregman ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .282
Gurriel 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Gattis dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .242
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228
White 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .279
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Kemp lf-cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .296
Totals 40 5 15 5 1 5
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .290
Segura ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .318
Span lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .271
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Haniger rf-cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .260
Herrmann c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227
a-Gamel ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .290
Romine 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Totals 33 2 7 2 1 10
Houston 000 012 002—5 15 0
Seattle 000 101 000—2 7 0

a-singled for Heredia in the 7th.

LOB_Houston 10, Seattle 5. 2B_Bregman (34), Kemp (8). 3B_Span (4). HR_Gattis (21), off Leake; Reddick (11), off Duke; Segura (8), off Morton. RBIs_Reddick 3 (34), Gattis 2 (66), Segura (51), Haniger (69). CS_Reddick (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Gurriel, Gonzalez, White 2); Seattle 2 (Cruz, Herrmann). RISP_Houston 3 for 11; Seattle 1 for 4.

Advertisement

GIDP_Maldonado.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Gordon, Healy).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, W, 12-2 6 6 2 2 1 8 90 2.90
Smith, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.08
Sipp, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 11 1.65
McHugh, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.03
Rondon, S, 10-13 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 2.35
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake, L, 8-7 6 8 3 3 0 4 82 4.16
Pazos 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 12 2.38
Tuivailala 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 26 3.51
Duke 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 12 4.06
Bradford 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 18 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Tuivailala 2-0. HBP_Leake (Gonzalez). WP_Bradford.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:09. A_28,478 (47,943).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington