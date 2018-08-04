Athletics 1, Tigers 0

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodriguez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Goodrum lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Hicks 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|McCann c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Iglesias ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|43
|0
|6
|0
|1
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.239
|1-Barreto pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Martini lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Piscotty rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Canha lf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Lucroy c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Laureano cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|42
|1
|7
|1
|3
|8
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|000
|0—0
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|000
|1—1
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Olson in the 10th.
LOB_Detroit 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Iglesias (27), Olson (21), Piscotty (28). RBIs_Laureano (1). SB_Castellanos (2), Candelario (2), Iglesias (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Rodriguez, Hicks, Martinez, Iglesias); Oakland 1 (Laureano). RISP_Detroit 0 for 7; Oakland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Hicks. GIDP_Hicks, Davis, Olson, Canha.
DP_Detroit 3 (Rodriguez, Iglesias, Hicks), (Iglesias, Rodriguez, Hicks), (Candelario, Rodriguez, Hicks); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hardy
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|106
|3.25
|Coleman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.41
|Wilson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.01
|Alcantara
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.93
|Farmer, L, 3-4
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|31
|4.88
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|74
|4.64
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.40
|Treinen
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|30
|0.96
|Petit
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|3.15
|Pagan, W, 3-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|3.52
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:32. A_14,766 (46,765).
