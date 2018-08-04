Listen Live Sports

Athletics 1, Tigers 0

August 4, 2018 2:50 am
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rodriguez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Castellanos rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .288
Goodrum lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .241
Hicks 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Martinez dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .237
Candelario 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .226
McCann c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Iglesias ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .269
Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Totals 43 0 6 0 1 10
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Lowrie 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .273
Davis dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Olson 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .239
1-Barreto pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Martini lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .311
Piscotty rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Canha lf-1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Lucroy c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Laureano cf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .200
Totals 42 1 7 1 3 8
Detroit 000 000 000 000 0—0 6 0
Oakland 000 000 000 000 1—1 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Olson in the 10th.

LOB_Detroit 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Iglesias (27), Olson (21), Piscotty (28). RBIs_Laureano (1). SB_Castellanos (2), Candelario (2), Iglesias (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Rodriguez, Hicks, Martinez, Iglesias); Oakland 1 (Laureano). RISP_Detroit 0 for 7; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hicks. GIDP_Hicks, Davis, Olson, Canha.

DP_Detroit 3 (Rodriguez, Iglesias, Hicks), (Iglesias, Rodriguez, Hicks), (Candelario, Rodriguez, Hicks); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hardy 7 1 0 0 2 6 106 3.25
Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.41
Wilson 1 2 0 0 0 0 9 4.01
Alcantara 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 0.93
Farmer, L, 3-4 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 31 4.88
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 7 2 0 0 1 2 74 4.64
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.40
Treinen 2 2 0 0 0 4 30 0.96
Petit 2 0 0 0 0 3 31 3.15
Pagan, W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 25 3.52

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:32. A_14,766 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

