Athletics 1, Tigers 0

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rodriguez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Castellanos rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .288 Goodrum lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .241 Hicks 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Martinez dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .237 Candelario 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .226 McCann c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Iglesias ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .269 Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Totals 43 0 6 0 1 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Lowrie 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .273 Davis dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Olson 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .239 1-Barreto pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Martini lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .311 Piscotty rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Canha lf-1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Lucroy c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Laureano cf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .200 Totals 42 1 7 1 3 8

Detroit 000 000 000 000 0—0 6 0 Oakland 000 000 000 000 1—1 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Olson in the 10th.

LOB_Detroit 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Iglesias (27), Olson (21), Piscotty (28). RBIs_Laureano (1). SB_Castellanos (2), Candelario (2), Iglesias (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Rodriguez, Hicks, Martinez, Iglesias); Oakland 1 (Laureano). RISP_Detroit 0 for 7; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hicks. GIDP_Hicks, Davis, Olson, Canha.

DP_Detroit 3 (Rodriguez, Iglesias, Hicks), (Iglesias, Rodriguez, Hicks), (Candelario, Rodriguez, Hicks); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hardy 7 1 0 0 2 6 106 3.25 Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.41 Wilson 1 2 0 0 0 0 9 4.01 Alcantara 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 0.93 Farmer, L, 3-4 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 31 4.88 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 7 2 0 0 1 2 74 4.64 Familia 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.40 Treinen 2 2 0 0 0 4 30 0.96 Petit 2 0 0 0 0 3 31 3.15 Pagan, W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 25 3.52

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:32. A_14,766 (46,765).

