Athletics 3, Dodgers 2

August 9, 2018 1:20 am
 
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 1 2 0
M.Mchdo 3b 4 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 0
Ju.Trnr dh 4 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 0
Grandal c 3 1 1 1 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 1
B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 Canha lf 3 1 1 0
Bllnger cf 4 1 2 0 Martini ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 4 0 1 0 Pscotty rf 3 0 1 1
C.Tylor ss 4 0 1 1 Lureano cf 3 0 1 1
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 33 3 8 3
Los Angeles 000 010 100—2
Oakland 000 200 01x—3

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 6. 2B_M.Machado (25). HR_Grandal (20). SB_M.Machado (11), Grandal (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw 6 6 2 2 0 1
Chargois L,2-3 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Floro 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Fiers 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 8
Trivino BS,3 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Familia W,7-4 1 1 0 0 0 2
Treinen S,29-33 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:00. A_32,062 (46,765).

