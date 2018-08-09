Athletics 3, Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|M.Mchdo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ju.Trnr dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bllnger cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Martini ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|C.Tylor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|100—2
|Oakland
|000
|200
|01x—3
LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 6. 2B_M.Machado (25). HR_Grandal (20). SB_M.Machado (11), Grandal (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Chargois L,2-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Floro
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Fiers
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Trivino BS,3
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Familia W,7-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Treinen S,29-33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:00. A_32,062 (46,765).
