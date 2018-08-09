Athletics 3, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson lf 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 1 2 0 M.Mchdo 3b 4 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 0 Ju.Trnr dh 4 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 1 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 1 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 Canha lf 3 1 1 0 Bllnger cf 4 1 2 0 Martini ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 4 0 1 0 Pscotty rf 3 0 1 1 C.Tylor ss 4 0 1 1 Lureano cf 3 0 1 1 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 33 3 8 3

Los Angeles 000 010 100—2 Oakland 000 200 01x—3

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 6. 2B_M.Machado (25). HR_Grandal (20). SB_M.Machado (11), Grandal (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Kershaw 6 6 2 2 0 1 Chargois L,2-3 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Floro 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Oakland Fiers 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 8 Trivino BS,3 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Familia W,7-4 1 1 0 0 0 2 Treinen S,29-33 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:00. A_32,062 (46,765).

