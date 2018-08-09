Athletics 3, Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.256
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|2
|11
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|a-Martini ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|100—2
|7
|0
|Oakland
|000
|200
|01x—3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Canha in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Machado (25). HR_Grandal (20), off Fiers. RBIs_Grandal (57), Taylor (51), Davis (89), Piscotty (52), Laureano (3). SB_Machado (11), Grandal (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Dozier 3, Taylor 2); Oakland 2 (Olson, Lucroy). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Oakland 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Muncy 2.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|97
|2.58
|Chargois, L, 2-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|27
|3.45
|Floro
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.54
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|78
|3.40
|Trivino, BS, 3-7
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|1.29
|Familia, W, 7-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.31
|Treinen, S, 29-33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.93
Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-0, Trivino 1-0. PB_Lucroy (7).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:00. A_32,062 (46,765).
