Athletics 6, Blue Jays 2

August 1, 2018 1:29 am
 
Toronto Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn rf 4 0 1 0 Martini lf 3 1 1 0
Grichuk cf 4 1 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 2 1 0
Smoak 1b 4 1 1 1 Lowrie 2b 5 0 0 0
Morales dh 2 0 2 1 K.Davis dh 5 1 3 2
Solarte 3b 4 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 1 2 2
A.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0
Smth Jr lf 4 0 1 0 Canha cf 4 1 2 1
Maile c 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 0 2 0
D.Trvis 2b 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 35 6 11 5
Toronto 100 100 000—2
Oakland 203 001 00x—6

E_M.Olson (7), Semien (18), Granderson (3). DP_Oakland 3. LOB_Toronto 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Grichuk (16), M.Chapman (21), M.Olson (19), Canha 2 (17). HR_Smoak (17), K.Davis (29). SB_Canha (1), Semien (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Gaviglio L,2-4 2 2-3 8 5 5 2 2
Santos 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Cumpton 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 2
Biagini 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Cahill W,3-2 6 5 2 2 2 6
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1
Familia 1 0 0 0 1 2
Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:10. A_17,325 (46,765).

