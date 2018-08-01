Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 6, Blue Jays 2

August 1, 2018 1:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Grichuk cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .216
Smoak 1b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .252
Morales dh 2 0 2 1 2 0 .259
Solarte 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .251
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Maile c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Travis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Totals 32 2 6 2 3 9
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martini lf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .326
Chapman 3b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .269
Lowrie 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Davis dh 5 1 3 2 0 1 .255
Olson 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .235
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258
Canha cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .264
Semien ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .240
Totals 35 6 11 5 5 9
Toronto 100 100 000—2 6 1
Oakland 203 001 00x—6 11 2

E_Granderson (3), Olson (7), Semien (18). LOB_Toronto 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Grichuk (16), Chapman (21), Olson (19), Canha 2 (17). HR_Smoak (17), off Cahill; Davis (29), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Smoak (55), Morales (36), Davis 2 (84), Olson 2 (52), Canha (42). SB_Canha (1), Semien (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Granderson, Smith Jr.); Oakland 5 (Martini, Chapman, Lowrie, Canha 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 7; Oakland 5 for 17.

Runners moved up_Solarte, Piscotty, Lowrie. LIDP_Solarte, Maile. GIDP_Maile.

Advertisement

DP_Oakland 3 (Piscotty, Olson), (Olson), (Lowrie, Semien, Olson).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gaviglio, L, 2-4 2 2-3 8 5 5 2 2 74 5.10
Santos 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 26 7.24
Cumpton 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 2 46 5.40
Biagini 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 6.14
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.73
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill, W, 3-2 6 5 2 2 2 6 99 3.39
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 3.24
Familia 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.45
Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.00

Inherited runners-scored_Santos 1-0, Biagini 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:10. A_17,325 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington