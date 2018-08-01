Athletics 6, Blue Jays 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Grichuk cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .216 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .252 Morales dh 2 0 2 1 2 0 .259 Solarte 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .251 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Maile c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Travis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Totals 32 2 6 2 3 9

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martini lf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .326 Chapman 3b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .269 Lowrie 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Davis dh 5 1 3 2 0 1 .255 Olson 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .235 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Canha cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .264 Semien ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .240 Totals 35 6 11 5 5 9

Toronto 100 100 000—2 6 1 Oakland 203 001 00x—6 11 2

E_Granderson (3), Olson (7), Semien (18). LOB_Toronto 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Grichuk (16), Chapman (21), Olson (19), Canha 2 (17). HR_Smoak (17), off Cahill; Davis (29), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Smoak (55), Morales (36), Davis 2 (84), Olson 2 (52), Canha (42). SB_Canha (1), Semien (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Granderson, Smith Jr.); Oakland 5 (Martini, Chapman, Lowrie, Canha 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 7; Oakland 5 for 17.

Runners moved up_Solarte, Piscotty, Lowrie. LIDP_Solarte, Maile. GIDP_Maile.

DP_Oakland 3 (Piscotty, Olson), (Olson), (Lowrie, Semien, Olson).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gaviglio, L, 2-4 2 2-3 8 5 5 2 2 74 5.10 Santos 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 26 7.24 Cumpton 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 2 46 5.40 Biagini 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 6.14 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.73 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cahill, W, 3-2 6 5 2 2 2 6 99 3.39 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 3.24 Familia 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.45 Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.00

Inherited runners-scored_Santos 1-0, Biagini 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:10. A_17,325 (46,765).

