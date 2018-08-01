Athletics 6, Blue Jays 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.252
|Morales dh
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.259
|Solarte 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Diaz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Travis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.326
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Davis dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|5
|5
|9
|Toronto
|100
|100
|000—2
|6
|1
|Oakland
|203
|001
|00x—6
|11
|2
E_Granderson (3), Olson (7), Semien (18). LOB_Toronto 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Grichuk (16), Chapman (21), Olson (19), Canha 2 (17). HR_Smoak (17), off Cahill; Davis (29), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Smoak (55), Morales (36), Davis 2 (84), Olson 2 (52), Canha (42). SB_Canha (1), Semien (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Granderson, Smith Jr.); Oakland 5 (Martini, Chapman, Lowrie, Canha 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 7; Oakland 5 for 17.
Runners moved up_Solarte, Piscotty, Lowrie. LIDP_Solarte, Maile. GIDP_Maile.
DP_Oakland 3 (Piscotty, Olson), (Olson), (Lowrie, Semien, Olson).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gaviglio, L, 2-4
|2
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|74
|5.10
|Santos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|7.24
|Cumpton
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|46
|5.40
|Biagini
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|6.14
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.73
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill, W, 3-2
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|99
|3.39
|Petit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.24
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.45
|Treinen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.00
Inherited runners-scored_Santos 1-0, Biagini 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:10. A_17,325 (46,765).
