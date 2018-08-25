Athletics 6, Twins 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .263 Chapman 3b 4 0 3 0 1 1 .278 Lowrie 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Davis dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Pinder lf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .254 Canha 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .247 Olson 1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .239 Laureano cf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .304 Lucroy c 4 1 2 4 0 0 .247 Totals 36 6 12 6 4 6

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer 1b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .276 Forsythe 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .250 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .289 Polanco ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269 Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Sano 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .211 Cave rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Austin dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .245 Astudillo c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .286 a-Grossman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Totals 34 2 8 2 2 10

Oakland 010 300 020—6 12 0 Minnesota 000 100 100—2 8 0

a-grounded out for Astudillo in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 7, Minnesota 8. 2B_Laureano (1), Olson (29). HR_Lucroy (3), off Gonsalves; Sano (12), off Fiers; Austin (12), off Trivino. RBIs_Laureano (10), Lucroy 4 (45), Olson (61), Sano (39), Austin (30). CS_Semien (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Semien 2, Lucroy); Minnesota 3 (Rosario 2, Polanco). RISP_Oakland 3 for 5; Minnesota 0 for 4.

GIDP_Lowrie, Astudillo.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Lowrie, Canha); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Forsythe, Mauer).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, W, 10-6 5 2-3 5 1 1 2 7 100 3.15 Trivino, H, 18 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 1.72 Buchter 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 3.18 Familia, H, 4 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.78 Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.98 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsalves, L, 0-2 5 7 4 4 4 2 90 11.37 Busenitz 2 1 0 0 0 1 28 4.26 Moya 1 3 2 2 0 0 19 4.50 May 1 1 0 0 0 3 27 2.31

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0, Buchter 1-0, Familia 2-0. HBP_Trivino (Astudillo). WP_Fiers.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:10. A_28,772 (38,649).

