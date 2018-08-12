Athletics 8, Angels 7

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|a-Laureano ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.267
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Canha cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Phegley c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|1
|16
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.213
|Upton lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.271
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Fernandez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Fletcher ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Cowart 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.146
|Arcia c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Young Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|4
|11
|Oakland
|300
|410
|000—8
|12
|0
|Los Angeles
|120
|011
|020—7
|11
|0
a-struck out for Martini in the 8th.
LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Lowrie (28), Davis (22), Olson (22), Semien (27), Calhoun (11), Upton (15), Fernandez (3), Fletcher (10), Young Jr. (3). HR_Lowrie (18), off Johnson; Arcia (3), off Petit. RBIs_Martini (9), Chapman (41), Lowrie 2 (70), Davis (93), Olson (55), Semien (44), Pinder (24), Calhoun (47), Upton (68), Ohtani 2 (34), Pujols (57), Fernandez (4), Arcia (13). SB_Upton (6). SF_Chapman, Davis. S_Pinder.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Chapman, Olson, Pinder 2); Los Angeles 5 (Ohtani 2, Fletcher 2, Cowart). RISP_Oakland 4 for 11; Los Angeles 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Calhoun. GIDP_Canha.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fernandez, Cowart, Pujols).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|87
|3.39
|Petit
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|3.22
|Buchter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.51
|Trivino, H, 16
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.57
|Rodney, W, 4-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.96
|Familia, H, 3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|2.61
|Treinen, S, 30-34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0.92
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|37
|2.95
|Alvarez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|2.74
|Johnson, L, 4-3
|1
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|28
|3.88
|Robles
|1
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|29
|3.98
|Paredes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|6.87
|Jerez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|0.00
|Parker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|3.23
Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, Trivino 1-0. HBP_Cole 2 (Chapman,Canha), Johnson (Phegley), Cahill (Upton), Paredes (Davis), Parker (Semien). WP_Cole, Cahill, Trivino, Rodney.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:49. A_38,364 (45,050).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.