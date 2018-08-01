Athletics 8, Blue Jays 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grichuk cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Hernandez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.240
|Smoak 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Morales dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Solarte 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Martin c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.190
|Diaz ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Sweeney lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|6
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.311
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Piscotty rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Canha cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Lucroy c
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.247
|Barreto 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|34
|8
|13
|8
|2
|8
|Toronto
|000
|000
|120—3
|8
|0
|Oakland
|020
|203
|01x—8
|13
|0
LOB_Toronto 10, Oakland 7. 2B_Grichuk 2 (18), Olson (20), Lucroy (17), Barreto (4). HR_Martin (9), off Buchter; Barreto (4), off Petricka. RBIs_Grichuk (35), Martin 2 (22), Martini (8), Lucroy 4 (40), Barreto 3 (13). SF_Martini.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Hernandez, Smoak 2, Drury); Oakland 3 (Martini, Piscotty, Canha). RISP_Toronto 1 for 7; Oakland 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Barreto. GIDP_Diaz, Piscotty 2.
DP_Toronto 2 (Drury, Solarte, Smoak), (Drury, Solarte, Smoak); Oakland 1 (Semien, Barreto, Olson).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 4-8
|5
|11
|7
|7
|1
|6
|94
|5.63
|Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.45
|Tepera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.63
|Petricka
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|4.62
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 10-7
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|99
|3.38
|Wendelken
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|35
|1.59
|Buchter
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|3.80
|Trivino
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|1.22
Stroman pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Manaea pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-2, Wendelken 1-0, Buchter 3-0. HBP_Tepera (Canha), Petricka (Martini). WP_Petricka.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:04. A_17,058 (46,765).
