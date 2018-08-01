Listen Live Sports

Athletics 8, Blue Jays 3

August 1, 2018 6:54 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grichuk cf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .220
Hernandez rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .240
Smoak 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .251
Morales dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Solarte 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .235
Martin c 3 1 2 2 1 0 .190
Diaz ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .247
Drury 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .167
Sweeney lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000
Totals 34 3 8 3 6 9
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martini lf 2 0 0 1 1 2 .311
Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .268
Piscotty rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Davis dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .256
Olson 1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .238
Canha cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .265
Semien ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .259
Lucroy c 4 2 3 4 0 0 .247
Barreto 2b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .246
Totals 34 8 13 8 2 8
Toronto 000 000 120—3 8 0
Oakland 020 203 01x—8 13 0

LOB_Toronto 10, Oakland 7. 2B_Grichuk 2 (18), Olson (20), Lucroy (17), Barreto (4). HR_Martin (9), off Buchter; Barreto (4), off Petricka. RBIs_Grichuk (35), Martin 2 (22), Martini (8), Lucroy 4 (40), Barreto 3 (13). SF_Martini.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Hernandez, Smoak 2, Drury); Oakland 3 (Martini, Piscotty, Canha). RISP_Toronto 1 for 7; Oakland 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Barreto. GIDP_Diaz, Piscotty 2.

DP_Toronto 2 (Drury, Solarte, Smoak), (Drury, Solarte, Smoak); Oakland 1 (Semien, Barreto, Olson).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, L, 4-8 5 11 7 7 1 6 94 5.63
Barnes 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 4.45
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.63
Petricka 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 4.62
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, W, 10-7 6 5 1 1 2 5 99 3.38
Wendelken 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 35 1.59
Buchter 1 1 2 2 1 1 20 3.80
Trivino 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 18 1.22

Stroman pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Manaea pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-2, Wendelken 1-0, Buchter 3-0. HBP_Tepera (Canha), Petricka (Martini). WP_Petricka.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:04. A_17,058 (46,765).

