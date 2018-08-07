Listen Live Sports

Atlanta United loses defender Mikey Ambrose to knee surgery

August 7, 2018 6:16 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has lost another player to a likely season-ending injury.

The MLS team says defender Mikey Ambrose had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and will miss three to four months. He suffered the injury while playing for the second-division club, Atlanta United 2, on July 25.

Ambrose started eight times in nine appearances for United.

United also is dealing with the loss of Greg Garza (shoulder surgery) and Sal Zizzo (knee surgery), weakening the depth of the team leading the Supporters’ Shield standings.

For more AP soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLSsoccer

