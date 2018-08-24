Listen Live Sports

Atlanta United-Orlando City, Sums

August 24, 2018 10:45 pm
 
Atlanta 1 1—2
Orlando 1 0—1

First half_1, Atlanta, Gonzalez Pirez, 1, 21st minute. 2, Orlando, Sutter, 2 (Johnson), 39th.

Second half_3, Atlanta, Martinez, 28 (Gressel), 74th.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan; Orlando, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Johnson, Orlando, 60th; Martinez, Atlanta, 75th; Rosell, Orlando, 86th; Spector, Orlando, 93rd.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Eduardo Mariscal, Jose Da Silva. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.

A_25,0.58 (25,558)

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst; Miguel Almiron, Julian Gressel, Chris McCann, Eric Remedi; Ezequiel Barco (Kevin Kratz, 91st), Josef Martinez (Romario Williams, 91st), Hector Villalba (Miles Robinson, 83rd).

Orlando_Joe Bendik; Carlos Ascues (Stefano, 67th), Victor Giro, Will Johnson (Jose Villarreal, 87th), Jonathan Spector, Scott Sutter; Josue Colman (Pierre Da Silva, 61st), Shane O’Neill, Oriol Rosell; Dom Dwyer, Chris Mueller.

