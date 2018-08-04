Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|York
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|Lancaster
|9
|11
|.450
|6
|Southern Maryland
|8
|13
|.381
|7½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Long Island
|14
|9
|.609
|2
|New Britain
|12
|11
|.522
|4
|Pennsylvania
|4
|20
|.167
|12½
___
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 1 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
New Britain at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
