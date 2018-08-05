Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

August 5, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 17 9 .654
Lancaster 11 11 .500 4
York 11 12 .478
Southern Maryland 8 14 .364 7
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 18 8 .692
Long Island 15 9 .625 2
New Britain 12 12 .500 5
Pennsylvania 4 21 .160 13½

___

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 1 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington