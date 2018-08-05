Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Lancaster
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|York
|11
|12
|.478
|4½
|Southern Maryland
|8
|14
|.364
|7
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Long Island
|15
|9
|.625
|2
|New Britain
|12
|12
|.500
|5
|Pennsylvania
|4
|21
|.160
|13½
___
Southern Maryland at York, 1 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
New Britain at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
