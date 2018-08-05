Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 18 9 .667 — York 12 13 .480 5 Lancaster 11 12 .478 5 Southern Maryland 9 15 .375 7½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 19 8 .704 — Long Island 16 9 .640 2 New Britain 12 13 .480 6 Pennsylvania 4 22 .154 14½

___

Sunday’s Games

Sugar Land 7, Lancaster 0

York 4, Southern Maryland 3

Somerset 4, New Britain 3

Advertisement

Long Island 12, Pennsylvania 3

Monday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.