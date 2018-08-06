Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Lancaster
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|York
|12
|14
|.462
|5½
|Southern Maryland
|9
|15
|.375
|7½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Long Island
|16
|9
|.640
|2
|New Britain
|13
|13
|.500
|5½
|Pennsylvania
|4
|22
|.154
|14½
___
New Britain 9, York 8
Long Island 7, Somerset 2
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
