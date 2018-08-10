Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 10, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 21 9 .700
Lancaster 13 13 .500 6
York 14 15 .483
Southern Maryland 9 18 .333 10½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 19 10 .655
Somerset 19 11 .633 ½
New Britain 14 14 .500
Pennsylvania 5 24 .172 14

___

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 5:05 p.m.

York at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

