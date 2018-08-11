Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|York
|15
|15
|.500
|6
|Lancaster
|13
|14
|.481
|6½
|Southern Maryland
|9
|19
|.321
|11
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Somerset
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|New Britain
|15
|14
|.517
|3½
|Pennsylvania
|6
|24
|.200
|13
___
Pennsylvania 4, Southern Maryland 3
New Britain 8, Lancaster 5
York 7, Long Island 5
Sugar Land 3, Somerset 2
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, 5:05 p.m.
York at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
