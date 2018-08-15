Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 15, 2018 10:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 25 10 .714
Lancaster 18 14 .563
York 16 18 .471
Southern Maryland 12 20 .375 11½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 22 13 .629
Somerset 20 15 .571 2
New Britain 16 17 .485 5
Pennsylvania 6 28 .176 15½

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain 4, York 3

Southern Maryland 9, Long Island 1

Lancaster 6, Pennsylvania 2

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

