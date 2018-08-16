Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 25 11 .694 — Lancaster 18 14 .563 5 York 17 18 .486 7½ Southern Maryland 13 20 .394 10½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 22 13 .629 — Somerset 21 15 .583 1½ New Britain 16 18 .471 5½ Pennsylvania 6 29 .171 16

___

Thursday’s Games

York 5, New Britain 2

Southern Maryland 4, Pennsylvania 0

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

