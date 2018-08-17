Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

August 17, 2018 9:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 26 11 .703
Lancaster 18 14 .563
York 17 18 .486 8
Southern Maryland 13 21 .382 11½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 22 13 .629
Somerset 21 16 .568 2
New Britain 16 18 .471
Pennsylvania 7 29 .194 15½

___

Friday’s Games

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland 14, Pennsylvania 2

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

York at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington