Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 26 11 .703 — Lancaster 18 14 .563 5½ York 17 18 .486 8 Southern Maryland 14 21 .400 11 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 22 14 .611 — Somerset 21 16 .568 1½ New Britain 17 18 .486 4½ Pennsylvania 7 30 .189 15½

___

Friday’s Games

New Britain 7, Long Island 5

Southern Maryland 14, Pennsylvania 2

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster 4, Sugar Land 1

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

York at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.