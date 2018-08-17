Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

August 17, 2018 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 26 12 .684
Lancaster 19 14 .576
York 17 18 .486
Southern Maryland 14 21 .400 10½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 22 14 .611
Somerset 21 16 .568
New Britain 17 18 .486
Pennsylvania 7 30 .189 15½

___

Friday’s Games

New Britain 7, Long Island 5

Southern Maryland 14, Pennsylvania 2

York at Somerset, ppd.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Lancaster 4, Sugar Land 1

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

York at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington