Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

August 18, 2018 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 26 12 .684
Lancaster 19 14 .576
York 17 18 .486
Southern Maryland 14 21 .400 10½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 23 14 .622
Somerset 21 16 .568 2
New Britain 17 19 .472
Pennsylvania 7 30 .189 16

___

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island 3, New Britain 0

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

York at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Pennsylvania at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington