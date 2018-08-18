Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 18, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 26 12 .684
Lancaster 19 14 .576
York 17 18 .486
Southern Maryland 15 21 .417 10
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 23 14 .622
Somerset 21 16 .568 2
New Britain 17 19 .472
Pennsylvania 7 31 .184 16½

___

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island 3, New Britain 0

Southern Maryland 3, Pennsylvania 2

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

York at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

