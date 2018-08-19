Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Lancaster
|19
|15
|.559
|5½
|York
|18
|18
|.500
|7½
|Southern Maryland
|16
|21
|.432
|10
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Somerset
|21
|17
|.553
|2½
|New Britain
|17
|19
|.472
|5½
|Pennsylvania
|7
|32
|.179
|17
___
Southern Maryland 5, Pennsylvania 3
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
York at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 5:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
