Atlantic League

August 19, 2018 7:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 27 12 .692
Lancaster 19 15 .559
York 18 18 .500
Southern Maryland 16 21 .432 10
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 23 14 .622
Somerset 21 17 .553
New Britain 17 19 .472
Pennsylvania 7 32 .179 17

___

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland 5, Pennsylvania 3

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

York at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

