Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|29
|14
|.674
|—
|Lancaster
|21
|18
|.538
|6
|York
|21
|21
|.500
|7½
|Southern Maryland
|16
|25
|.390
|12
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|Somerset
|24
|19
|.558
|3½
|New Britain
|22
|20
|.524
|5
|Pennsylvania
|8
|36
|.182
|20
___
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
