Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 29 14 .674 — Lancaster 21 18 .538 6 York 21 21 .500 7½ Southern Maryland 16 25 .390 12 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 27 15 .643 — Somerset 24 19 .558 3½ New Britain 22 20 .524 5 Pennsylvania 8 36 .182 20

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

