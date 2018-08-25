Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|29
|14
|.674
|—
|Lancaster
|22
|18
|.550
|5½
|York
|22
|21
|.512
|7
|Southern Maryland
|16
|26
|.381
|12½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Somerset
|24
|20
|.545
|4½
|New Britain
|22
|20
|.524
|5½
|Pennsylvania
|8
|37
|.178
|21
___
York 8, Southern Maryland 2
Lancaster 6, Somerset 4
Long Island 4, Pennsylvania 2
New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
