Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Lancaster
|22
|18
|.550
|6
|York
|22
|21
|.512
|7½
|Southern Maryland
|16
|26
|.381
|13
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Somerset
|24
|20
|.545
|4½
|New Britain
|22
|21
|.512
|6
|Pennsylvania
|8
|37
|.178
|21
___
Southern Maryland at York, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
