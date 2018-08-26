Atlantic League

At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 31 14 .689 — Lancaster 22 19 .537 7 York 23 21 .523 7½ Southern Maryland 16 27 .372 14 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 29 15 .659 — Somerset 25 20 .556 4½ New Britain 22 22 .500 7 Pennsylvania 8 38 .174 22

___

Sunday’s Games

Somerset 6, Lancaster 3

York 10, Southern Maryland 8

Long Island 2, Pennsylvania 1

Advertisement

Sugar Land 1, New Britain 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.