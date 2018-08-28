Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|31
|14
|.689
|—
|Lancaster
|23
|19
|.548
|6½
|York
|23
|21
|.523
|7½
|Southern Maryland
|16
|27
|.372
|14
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Somerset
|25
|20
|.556
|4
|New Britain
|22
|22
|.500
|6½
|Pennsylvania
|8
|38
|.174
|21½
___
York 8, New Britain 6
Lancaster 6, Long Island 2
Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6 p.m.
York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 8:30 p.m.
York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
