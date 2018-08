ATP Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Cabo del Mar Los Cabos, Mexico Purse: $715,455 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Damir Dzumhur (3), Bosnia and Herzegovina, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Fabio Fognini (2), Italy, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-2, 6-2.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Adrian Mannarino (4), France, 6-4, 6-4.

Juan Martin del Potro (1), Argentina, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-1, 6-1.

Advertisement

Doubles Quarterfinals

Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, Argentina, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (3), Mexico, def. Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, and Andreas Siljestrom, Sweden, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Nicholas Monroe (4), United States, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 7-5, 6-4.

Andre Begemann, Germany, and Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, def. Fabricio Neis and Fernando Romboli, Brazil, 6-3, 7-6 (11).

Taylor Fritz, United States, and Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.